Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish & Megan Thee Stallion Among Webby Award Nominees

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) has announced the nominees for the 26th Annual Webby Awards.

The nominees include some of the year's most talked-about personalities, such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stalion, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Laverne Cox, Lilly Singh, Anthony Anderson, LeVar Burton, Questlove, Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monaé, and Lena Waithe.

In addition, Apple TV+, Gucci, HBO Max, Google, NASA, Netflix, Patagonia, Smartless, Square, Twitch, The 1619 Project, David Zwirner's PLATFORM: and the Washington Post also have received nominations.

All nominees are eligible to win the Internet industry's two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People's Voice Award, voted on by the online community around the world at http://vote.webbyawards.com. Voting for The Webby People's Voice Awards is open now until April 21, at 11:59 pm PT.

Webby nominees are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

This year saw an increased acceleration of virtual engagement with brands and companies experimenting with activations in the Metaverse, as well as in hybrid, virtual and in-person experiences.

Webby Nominees across categories recognizing this work include Gucci Garden Archetypes, Flight Of Voices: 360° Live Concert VR Experience, Sneaker 0, Nike - For Every Body, EffectNode Metaverse, and Connecting Kylie Minogue to Fans with Augmented Reality by Meta.

Winners for the 2022 Webby Awards will be announced on April 26 and presented at a star-studded award show on May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street.

Fans will be able to watch special moments, and hallmark 5-Word Speeches from all the Winners, starting at 7:00 pm ET at www.webbyawards.com and with #Webbys on Instagram and Twitter.

