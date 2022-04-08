logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Surge More Than Expected In February

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
wholesale inventories2 040822 lt

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. surged by more than expected in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories spiked by 2.5 percent in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in January.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to shoot up by 2.1 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Inventories of durable goods jumped by 1.9 percent, while inventories of non-durable goods soared by 3.3 percent.

The report also showed wholesale sales surged by 1.7 percent in February after skyrocketing by 5.0 percent in January.

With inventories spiking by more than sales, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers inched up to 1.21 in February from 1.20 in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap