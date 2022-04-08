European Stocks Close Higher On Bargain Hunting

European stocks closed higher on Friday, with investors picking up stocks, shrugging off concerns about tighter monetary policy and a surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

Also, investors took in stride a new round of sanctions against Russia, which reportedly continues to attack several parts of Ukraine.

Investors also looked ahead to the first round of the French Presidential election.

The United States Congress voted on Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia, and also codified the ban on oil imports from the Vladimir Putin regime.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.31%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.56%, Germany's DAX ended 1.46% up, and France's CAC 40 surged up 1.34%. Switzerland's SMI closed higher by 1.09%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with strong gains.

Denmark, Iceland, Poland and Portugal ended modestly higher, while Russia declined sharply.

Anglo American Plc surged up nearly 5%, topping the list of gainers in the FTSE 100 index. Shell ended nearly 4% up, CRH gained 3.9% and BP moved up 3.7%.

Next, Endeavour Mining, Standard Chartered, Barclays, Smiths Group, Glencore, AstraZeneca Pharma, Fresnillo, Berkeley Group Holdings, Kingfisher, Barratt Developments, GlaxoSmithKline and Associated British Foods gained 2 to 3.4%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Intertek Group and Spirax-Sarco Engineering lost 2.2 to 3.2%. Severn Trent, Halma, Segro and Croda International also ended notably lower.

In the German market, Fresenius gained more than 4.5%. Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Bank, Henkel, E.ON, RWE, Munich RE, HeidelbergCement, Puma, Continental, Linde and Brenntag gained 2 to 4%,

HelloFresh drifted down 4.7%, extending recent sharp losses. Sartorius shed about 3.7%, while Merck and Deutsche Telekom lost 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

In Paris, Sodexo surged up nearly 5%. Sanofi climbed 4.8% and Saint Gobain moved up by about 3%. BNP Paribas, Pernod Ricard, Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, Orange, Thales, Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale and AXA gained 1.4 to 2.7%.

Dassault Systemes and WorldLine lost about 4% and 3.6%, respectively. STMicroElectronics and Credit Agricole posted modest losses.

Shares of Swedish truck maker Volvo rallied 2% after the company said it would set aside provisions worth 4 billion crowns ($423.2 million) to cover uncertainty caused by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Banco BPM soared 10% after France's Credit Agricole SA acquired a minority stake in the Italian lender.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com