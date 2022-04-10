Nicki Minaj Joins James Corden For Return Of 'Carpool Karaoke'

Nicki Minaj joined James Corden for the first "Carpool Karaoke" segment on "The Late Late Show" in two years on Wednesday (April 6) and performed some of her biggest hits.

Minaj belted out songs such as "Anaconda," "Super Bass," "Starships" and "Chun-Li," plus two of her newest Billboard Hot 100 entries "Do We Have a Problem?" and "Blick Blick."

In between songs, Minaj spoke about her struggles with anxiety, saying, "I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you're a woman and you're in the public eye all the time, if you're not careful you can become less confident because you're being constantly scrutinized. I just don't think it's natural. It's not natural for a human being to feel like everyone's critiquing them."

Minaj explained that she had an amazing sense of freedom because nobody gave a s**t about what she was doing. "Like, I could get away with anything," she said.

Minaj also said her young kid matters the most to her. "[Motherhood] plays a huge part [in feeling peace]," Minaj said. "It doesn't matter what is going on... when I look at my son, I'm just magically in love. He just makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He's just so cute and cuddly."

"I rap and sing to him all the time," She added with a smile. "I just make up melodies all day."

"I couldn't have wished for a better artist to bring this segment back than her," Corden told reporters at a press conference ahead of the premiere. "I was blown away by Nicki the entire afternoon we spent together. I really, really loved being with her. It was so joyous."

"[The segment] was far beyond my wildest dreams," Corden said, reflecting on how Minaj "was so open" during the segment, and how she was "probably the most vulnerable" she has been in "a filmed environment."

