European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Monthly GDP data from the UK is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data for February. The UK is forecast grow 0.3 percent month-on-month, after rising 0.8 percent in January.

The UK visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 20 billion in February from GBP 26.5 billion in January.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway issues consumer and producer prices for March. Inflation is expected to rise to 5.0 percent from 3.7 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from the Czech Republic. Economists forecast inflation to advance to 12.4 percent in March from 11.1 percent in February.



Also, unemployment and current account figures are due from Turkey.

At 8.00 am ET, the UK NIESR monthly GDP tracker is due for March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.