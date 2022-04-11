Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows In February

Malaysia's industrial production grew at a softer pace in February, mainly due to the rise in manufacturing and electricity output, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 4.3 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 4.0 percent growth.

Growth was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing and electricity.

Manufacturing output grew 5.2 percent yearly in February, after a 6.8 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, electricity output rose 3.9 percent, while mining and quarrying output decreased 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 6.6 percent in February, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.