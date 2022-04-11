Denmark Inflation Highest Since May 1985

Denmark inflation rose to the highest level since May 1985, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 5.4 percent yearly in March, following a 4.8 percent increase in February.

The latest inflation was the highest since May 1985, when prices rose 5.4 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation increased to 3.2 percent in March from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

Transport costs grew 10.2 percent annually in March and prices for housing use, electricity and heating increased 7.0 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 6.3 percent and those of restaurants and hotels rose 5.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in March.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 6.0 percent in March, following a 5.3 percent increase in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP grew 0.7 percent in March.

