Weakness Overseas May Weigh On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Monday, with stocks likely to move to the downside following the mixed performance seen last Friday.

Weakness in the overseas is likely to carry over onto Wall Street amid concerns about the outlook for monetary policy and the global .

Worries about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the outbreak in Shanghai may also weigh on the markets.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

The data may impact expectations regarding how aggressively the Federal Reserve plans to tighten monetary policy.

The major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday after they all ended a volatile session on Thursday in positive territory.

While the Dow saw further upside, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gave back ground. The Dow rose 137.55 points or 0.4 percent to 34,721.12, but the Nasdaq tumbled 186.30 points or 1.3 percent to 13,711.00 and the S&P 500 fell 11.93 points or 0.3 percent to 4,488.28.

For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged by 3.9 percent, the S&P 500 slumped by 1.3 percent and the Dow dipped by 0.3 percent.

Home Depot (HD) helped lead the Dow higher on the day, while financial giants Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) also posted strong gains amid a continued increase in treasury yields.

Energy stocks also moved sharply higher on the day, benefiting from a significant increase by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery jumped $2.23 to $98.26 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiked by 3.4 percent, while the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index shot up by 2.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Gold stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.2 percent.

On the other hand, considerable weakness among semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled by 2.4 percent.

Airline, networking and tobacco stocks also moved to the downside on the day, offsetting the strength in the resource sectors.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. surged by more than expected in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories spiked by 2.5 percent in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in January.

Economists had expected wholesale inventories to shoot up by 2.1 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plummeting $4.33 to $93.93 a barrel after jumping $2.23 to $98.26 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $7.80 to $1,945.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $21.20 to $1,966.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 125.69 yen versus the 124.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0894 compared to last Friday's $1.0877.

Asia

Asian stocks fell sharply on Monday, as battle loomed in Ukraine's east and the Shanghai coronavirus outbreak worsened.

With Chinese inflation figures painting a mixed picture of the economy, investors looked ahead to the ECB policy meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data this week for additional clues about the interest rate outlook.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped 2.6 percent to close at 3,167.13, as Covid curbs in the country threatened to exacerbate supply-chain snarls. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 3 percent to 21,208.30 on worries about inflation risks and tightening financial conditions.

Official data showed that China's consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.5 percent in March from 0.9 percent in February - coming in above economists' forecast of 1.2 percent. However, producer price inflation eased to 8.3 percent in March from 8.8 percent in the previous month.

Japanese stocks fell notably, with the Nikkei 225 Index ending 0.6 percent lower at 26,821.52, dragged down by big stocks. Robotics company Yaskawa Electric lost 3.1 percent despite flagging a record annual operating profit.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power climbed 16.2 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a ban on Russia coal, a move that could accelerate the transition to renewable energy and the restarting of nuclear plants.

Australian markets gave up early gains to end on a flat note as banks gained ground on hopes for improving margins, offsetting declines in the mining sector. Gold miners also surged to hit a one-week high.

Nickel miner Western Areas jumped 5.5 percent after IGO raised its offer for the company. Shares of IGO advanced 2.3 percent.

Seoul stocks ended slightly lower amid selling by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi slipped 0.3 percent to settle at 2,693.10 on fears of slowing global growth.

Tech, battery and bio shares led losses, with Sansung Biologics, Celltrion, Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution declining 1-3 percent.

Financials and insurers outperformed on expectations that they will benefit from higher interest rates. KB Financial Group gained 2.4 percent and Samsung Life added 1.9 percent. LG Electronics rallied 2.5 percent on an upbeat first-quarter earnings forecast.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly on Monday as investors fret over the threat to growth from the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and rising interest rates.

French stocks have bucked the weak trend after Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday night.

While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent.

The European Central Bank is set to hold its latest policy-setting meeting on Thursday. Amid record-high inflation, investors are waiting to see whether policymakers will issue any guidance on future monetary policy.

The ECB's dilemma has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.

It's also believed that China's worst Covid outbreak may lead to delays and higher prices, which could stall recovery and further add to global inflation.

Voestalpine AG shares have advanced. The Austrian steel firm said that it is in advanced stage of negotiations with an unnamed party to sell its 80 percent shares in Voestalpine Texas LLC.

Sirius Real Estate has also risen. While providing a pre-close trading update for the year to 31 March 2022, the British investment firm said its Group trading for the period is expected to be in line with market expectations.

Mothercare, a retailer specialized in products for expectant mothers, has tumbled. The company said in a pre-close trading update that it expects its earnings for the fiscal 2022 are ahead of the current market expectations.

Societe Generale has moved sharply higher after saying it would cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia.

The French bank has agreed to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender's insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, a firm linked to billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

Rheinmetall AG shares have soared. The German defense company said the British armed forces had ordered a further 100 Boxer armored vehicles.

In economic news, U.K. GDP grew 0.1 percent month-on-month, much slower than the 0.8 percent increase in January, the Office for National Statistics said. This was also weaker than the expected growth of 0.3 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to give brief remarks to kick off a Fed Listens event at 9:30 am ET.

At 12 pm ET, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is due to moderate a discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is scheduled to participate in A Conversation on the Economy and Monetary Policy hosted by the Detroit Economic Club at 12:40 pm ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $46 billion worth of three-year notes.

