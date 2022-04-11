logo
U.S. Stocks Showing Notable Move To The Downside

Stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Monday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the drop on the day, the major averages are adding to the losses posted last week.

The major averages have seen further downside in recent trading, hitting new lows for the session. The Dow is down 207.52 points or 0.6 percent at 34,513.60, the Nasdaq is down 242.14 points or 1.8 percent at 13,468.85 and the S&P 500 is down 52.91 points or 1.2 percent at 4,435.37.

Weakness in the overseas markets has carried over onto Wall Street amid concerns about the outlook for monetary policy and the global economy.

Worries about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai are also weighing on the markets.

The weakness on Wall Street also comes amid a continued increase in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in three years.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

The data may impact expectations regarding how aggressively the Federal Reserve plans to tighten monetary policy.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the markets lower amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery is currently tumbling $3.04 to $95.22 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for demand.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 2 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 1.9 percent.

Significant weakness is also visible among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

Semiconductor, healthcare and retail stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while airline and tobacco stocks are bucking the downtrend.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged by 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.2 basis points at 2.755 percent.

