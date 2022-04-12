European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence survey results from Germany and the unemployment data from the UK are the major economic reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue the UK labor market statistics for February. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 3.8 percent in three months to February.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer price data. The statistical office is expected to confirm the 7.3 percent consumer price inflation for March.

At 2.45 am ET, France foreign trade data is due for February. The trade deficit totaled EUR 8.03 billion in January.



At 3.00 am ET, retail sales and industrial production figures are due from Turkey. Economists forecast output to grow 9.2 percent on year, faster than the 7.6 percent rise in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic confidence index is seen at -48.0 in April versus -39.3 in March.

