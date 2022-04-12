U.S. Inflation, OPEC Warning Dampen World Markets

Global appeared particularly nervous ahead of the release of inflation numbers from the U.S. on Tuesday. Yields soared amidst fears that the red-hot inflation could force the Fed to hasten both interest rate liftoff and the balance sheet runoff. The Dollar Index touched a fresh 52-week high of 100.23. Relaxation in some pandemic curbs by Shanghai and the warning by the OPEC that it would be difficult to replace the 7 million barrel per day of Russian oil, pushed crude prices higher. Here is a snapshot of the markets across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Asian stocks finished mixed. European indices are trading lower. American stock futures indicate losses on opening. The Dollar Index continued to rise. Bond yields surged, deepening the bond selloff, amidst unease over surging inflation. Crude prices moved higher. Gold edged up on continuing geopolitical tensions, despite the dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,273.00, down 0.10%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,409.80 down 0.06%

Germany's DAX at 14,036.67, down 1.10%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,587.57, down 0.40%

France's CAC 40 at 6,496.42, down 0.91%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,807.45, down 0.84%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,334.98, down 1.81%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,454.00, down 0.42%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,213.33, up 1.46%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,319.13, up 0.52%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0862, down 0.19%

GBPUSD at 1.2997 down 0.24%

USDJPY at 125.66, up 0.24%

AUDUSD at 0.7427, up 0.10%

USDCAD at 1.2659, up 0.22%

Dollar Index at 100.18, up 0.25%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.819%, up 1.32%

Germany at 0.8575%, up 5.47%

France at 1.360%, up 3.58%

U.K. at 1.8980%, up 2.76%

Japan at 0.236%, down 1.46%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $96.74, up 2.60%

Brent Oil Futures (June) at $100.91, up 2.47%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,956.40, up 0.42%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $40,257.67, down 4.53%

Ethereum at $3,031.13, down 4.04%

BNB at $408.49, down 1.74%

XRP at $0.7064, down 3.88%

Solana at $103.26, down 5.95%

