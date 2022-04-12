Portugal Inflation Increases As Estimated

Portugal's consumer price inflation increased in March as initially estimated, latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.3 percent yearly in March, following a 4.2 percent increase in February, as estimated.

The latest inflation was the highest since June 1994.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 3.8 percent yearly in March, following a 3.2 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.

Prices for energy products grew 19.8 percent annually in March. the biggest increase since February 1991, as estimated.

Prices for unprocessed food gained 5.9 percent, in line with the initial estimate.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 2.5 percent in March, following a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month, as initially estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 5.5 percent annually in February, following a 4.4 percent gain in the prior month, as estimated.

The latest HICP inflation was the highest recorded value since 1996.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 2.6 percent in March, following a 0.5 percent in the preceding month. This was in line with the initial estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

