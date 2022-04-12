Romania Inflation Rises More Than Expected

Romania's consumer price inflation increased at a faster than expected rate in March, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price inflation rose to 10.2 percent in March from 8.5 percent in February. Economists had expected an inflation of 9.4 percent.

Non-food prices grew 10.86 percent and food prices rose 11.20 percent annually in March. Services prices increased 6.53 percent.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 1.88 percent in March.

The EU measure of harmonized index, or HICP, rose 9.6 percent yearly in March, following a 7.9 percent gain in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.95 percent in March.

