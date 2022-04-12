Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance Tuesday afternoon with investors digesting the latest data on U.S. consumer price inflation and looking ahead to the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due on Wednesday.

Energy and materials shares are up with strong gains thanks to rising commodity prices. WTI Crude futures are up nearly 7% at $100.80 a barrel. Gold futures for June are gaining $23.60 or 1.2% at $1,971.80 an ounce.

Healthcare and financials shares are weak. Shares from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 21,948.60 earlier in the day, is down 33.55 points or 0.16% at 21,756.94.

The Energy Capped Index is up 2.6%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Tamarack Valley Engineering (TVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are gaining 3 to 5%.

The Materials Capped Index is up 1.4%. Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) and K92 Mining Corp (KNT.TO) are surging up 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO) and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) are gaining 3 to 4.5%.

In the healthcare section, Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is declining 2.8% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is down 2.5%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are down 1 to 1.6%.

Among bank stocks, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed the consumer price index surged by 1.2% in March after climbing by 0.8% in February. The sharp increase in consumer prices matched economist estimates.

The annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 8.5% in March from 7.9% in February, showing the fastest growth since December 1981. Core consumer prices were up 6.5% year-over-year in March, reflecting an uptick from the 6.4% jump in February. The annual growth represents the biggest increase since August 1982.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com