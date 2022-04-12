Etsy Businesses Strike To Protest Against Higher Transaction Charges

Online platform Etsy, which helps artists and creative entrepreneurs to sell their handmade vintage items, jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor, furniture, toys and art to customers, is facing a new challenge.

The platform's small operators have declared a strike. The entrepreneurs don't work for Etsy, but sell goods on its site and the strike is a symbolic one with them closing their online shops for the week, in protest over increased transaction fees.

Earlier this year, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman had said, "Last year, active sellers increased their sales by 23% on average compared to 2019, and in 2021 alone, we showed more than 90 million active buyers worldwide that there's an alternative to big-box, automated shopping."

The Etsy chief went on to say, "We plan to make significant investments in marketing, seller tools and creating a world-class customer experience so we can continue this tremendous growth. To support this goal, on April 11, we will increase our current 5% transaction fee to 6.5%."

The reasoning behind the cost increase was that a sum of $600 million was spent on marketing last year.

The retailers were not too pleased with transaction fee increases. Etsy seller Kristi Cassidy started a petition to organize the strike on coworker.org. The "Cancel the Fees" petition, addressed to Silverman, now has about 52,602 signatures at the time of writing this piece.

Cassidy wrote in the petition, "In June of 2021, they acquired Elo7, the 'Etsy of Brazil' to the tune of $217 million cash. In July of 2021, they completed acquisition of Depop, a British fashion marketplace, to the tune of $1.625 billion, primarily cash. They followed up these record pandemic gains by turning around and sticking it to their sellers."

The sellers on the platform termed the extra charges as "pandemic profiteering." The artists and crafters said, "They plan to increase our transaction fees by 30%. We're going on strike on April 11 to call on Etsy to hold itself accountable to sellers and buyers. Sellers will put their shops on vacation mode in protest. Buyers can show support by agreeing to boycott Etsy from April 11-18."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News