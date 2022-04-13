European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and factory gate prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for March.

UK consumer price inflation is expected to climb to 6.7 percent from 6.2 percent in February. Output prices are forecast to advance 11.1 percent annually, following a 10.1 percent rise in the prior month.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes revised consumer and harmonized inflation data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 9.8 percent consumer price inflation for March.

In the meantime, industrial production figures are due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial production figures for February. Economists expect output to climb 1.4 percent month-on-month after falling 3.4 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.