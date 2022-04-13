China Exports Rise More Than Expected In March

China's exports grew more than expected and imports logged an unexpected fall in March, reports said citing data from the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday.

Exports grew 14.7 percent on a yearly basis in March, faster than the expected growth of 13.0 percent, reports said.

Meanwhile, imports dropped 0.1 percent from the last year, confounding expectations for an increase of 8.0 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus came in at $47.38 billion in March, well above the expected level of $22.4 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.