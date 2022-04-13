UK Inflation Exceeds Expectations In March

UK consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected to hit a record high in March, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation advanced to 7.0 percent from 6.2 percent in February. The rate was forecast to climb to 6.7 percent.

This was the highest annual inflation in the National Statistics series, which began in January 1997. It was also the highest rate in the historic modeled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, rose to 5.7 percent in March from 5.2 percent in February. This was also well above economists' forecast of 5.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.1 percent in March, following a 0.8 percent rise in February. Prices were expected to climb 0.7 percent.

In a separate communiqué, the ONS said output price inflation climbed to 11.9 percent from 10.2 percent in February. The rate hit the highest since September 2008.

Month-on-month, output prices gained 2.0 percent, faster than the 0.9 percent increase in the previous month and economists' forecast of 1.2 percent. This was the highest monthly since May 2008.

At the same time, input price inflation rose to 19.2 percent from 15.1 percent in February. The ONS said this was the largest percentage point increase to the annual rate and the highest the annual rate has been since records began in January 1997.

The rate of input inflation was 5.2 percent in March, up from 1.8 percent in February. This was the highest the monthly rate has been since records began in February 1996.

