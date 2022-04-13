South Korea Jobless Rate Steady In March

South Korea's unemployment rate remained stable in March, after easing in the previous two months, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in March, same as seen in February.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate declined to 3.0 percent in March from 3.4 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed decreased to 873,000 in March from 954,000 in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 342,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 831,000 year-on-year to 27.754 million in March.

Economic News

