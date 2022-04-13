Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Extend Summer Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have added thirteen dates to their upcoming U.S. tour, their first together in 13 years.
Plant and Krauss had initially announced 10 dates, covering the eastern and southern parts of the country. Now, they are set to travel west as well.
The new itinerary includes venues such as the Greek in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and Moody Amphitheatre in Austin.
Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 AM local time, with pre-sales starting Tuesday, April 12 at 10 AM.
Plant and Krauss last toured together in 2009 following their first collaboration, Raising Sand, which arrived in 2007 and won a Grammy.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Summer 2022 Tour Dates:
June 1 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 4 - Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 6 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion
June 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 11 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann
June 14 - Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
June 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 26 - London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park
July 1 - Hamar, Norway @ Tjuvholmen Arena
July 2 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress
July 5 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
July 14 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone
July 16 - Stuttgart, Germany @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
July 18 - Sopot, Poland @ Opera Lesna
July 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle
Aug. 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell
Aug. 17 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
Aug. 20 - Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 21 - Berkeley, Calif @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 23 - Napa, Calif. @ Oxbow RiverStage
Aug. 25 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Redmond, Wash. @ Marymoor Park
Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Sandy Amp
Sept. 1 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Sept. 4 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater
(Photo: David McClister)
