Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Extend Summer Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have added thirteen dates to their upcoming U.S. tour, their first together in 13 years.

Plant and Krauss had initially announced 10 dates, covering the eastern and southern parts of the country. Now, they are set to travel west as well.

The new itinerary includes venues such as the Greek in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and Moody Amphitheatre in Austin.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 AM local time, with pre-sales starting Tuesday, April 12 at 10 AM.

Plant and Krauss last toured together in 2009 following their first collaboration, Raising Sand, which arrived in 2007 and won a Grammy.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

June 1 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 4 - Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 6 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion

June 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann

June 14 - Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 26 - London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park

July 1 - Hamar, Norway @ Tjuvholmen Arena

July 2 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress

July 5 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

July 14 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

July 16 - Stuttgart, Germany @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

July 18 - Sopot, Poland @ Opera Lesna

July 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

Aug. 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell

Aug. 17 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 20 - Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 21 - Berkeley, Calif @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Aug. 23 - Napa, Calif. @ Oxbow RiverStage

Aug. 25 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Redmond, Wash. @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Sandy Amp

Sept. 1 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sept. 4 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater

