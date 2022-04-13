Looming Earnings News May Keep Traders On The Sidelines

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction following the downturn seen over the course of the previous session.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant bets in early trading after the pullback on Tuesday erased the strong move to the upside seen early in the session.

The downturn on the day extended the downward trend for the seen throughout much of late May and early April, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 falling to their lowest closing levels in almost a month.

Earnings news from big-name companies like Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) that is due before the start of trading on Thursday may also keep some traders on the sidelines.

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (JPM) released its first quarter results this morning, reporting earnings that came in below analyst estimates. Shares of JPMorgan are subsequently moving lower in pre-market trading.

Meanwhile, shares Delta Air Lines (DAL) are likely to see initial strength after the airline reported a narrower than expected first quarter loss and provided upbeat guidance.

Traders are also digesting a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. producer prices jumped by more than expected in the month of March.

After showing a significant rebound early in the session, stocks moved back to the downside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the downturn on the day, the major averages added to the steep losses posted on Monday.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained in negative territory. The Dow dropped 87.72 points or 0.3 percent to 34,220.36, the Nasdaq fell 40.38 points or 0.3 percent to 13,371.57 and the S&P 500 dipped 15.08 points or 0.3 percent to 4,397.45.

The downturn on the day came as traders digested the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer prices in the month of March.

While a spike in gasoline prices contributed to a jump in consumer prices, core prices increased by less than economists had expected.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index surged by 1.2 percent in March after climbing by 0.8 percent in February. The sharp increase in consumer prices matched economist estimates.

The jump in consumer prices came as gasoline prices skyrocketed by 18.3 percent, accounting for over half of the monthly increase.

With crude oil prices pulling back off their recent highs, Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, predicted the surge in energy prices will be partly reversed in April and said he expects energy inflation to decline significantly over the rest of this year.

Meanwhile, the report showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, edged up by 0.3 percent in March after rising by 0.5 percent in February. Economists had expected another 0.5 percent increase.

The annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 8.5 percent in March from 7.9 percent in February, showing the fastest growth since December 1981.

Core consumer prices were up 6.5 percent year-over-year in March, reflecting an uptick from the 6.4 percent jump in February. The annual growth represents the biggest increase since August 1982.

"The surge in energy prices helped drive headline CPI inflation up to a new 40-year high of 8.5% in March but, with base effects set to become much more favorable and signs that monthly gains in core prices are moderating, we expect that to mark the peak," said Hunter.

Banking stocks moved notably lower amid a pullback by treasury yields, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 1.4 percent.

Significant weakness was also visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index.

On the other hand, energy stocks rebounded along with the price of crude oil. Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index jumped by 2.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index climbed by 1.6 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.24 to $101.84 a barrel after spiking $6.31 to $100.60 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,980.30, up $4.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,976.10. On Tuesday, gold jumped $27.90.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 125.82 yen compared to the 125.38 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0827 compared to yesterday's $1.0828.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday amid signs the Ukraine-Russia situation will not be de-escalating anytime soon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are "at a dead end" and Russia would triumph in all of its "noble" war aims in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "genocide," a term his administration has been avoiding.

Chinese shares fell notably despite the easing of a lockdown in Shanghai and the release of strong exports data. China's exports rose an annual 15.7 percent in March, while imports came in flat amid disruptions due to outbreaks, data showed earlier today.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 3,186.82, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished 0.3 percent higher at 21,374.37.

Japanese shares rose the most in more than three weeks after core U.S. inflation data came in lower than expected. The Nikkei 225 Index surged 1.9 percent to 26,843.49 - marking the biggest jump since March 22.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing jumped 2.9 percent, chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallied 3.3 percent and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries surged 4 percent.

Lawson soared 11.6 percent on reports the convenience store chain was planning an initial public offering for Seijo Ishii.

Investors shrugged off data showing that Japan's core machinery orders fell for a second straight month in February.

Australian markets eked out modest gains as rising commodity prices on the back of easing lockdowns in China helped lift mining and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 7,479.

EML Payments surged 10.5 percent after the payment solutions provider said it had discussed a potential takeover by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital earlier this year.

Travel firms Webjet and Flight Centre gained 2.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, as New Zealand opened its borders to vaccinated travelers from Australia.

Seoul stocks rallied to snap a two-day losing streak as inflation woes eased and China lifted some of its virus restrictions in Shanghai. The Kospi jumped 1.9 percent to close at 2,716.49.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution soared 4.9 percent, while SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Europe

European stocks are broadly lower on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine until "full completion" of goals.

Putin said that peace talks were "at a dead end" and Russia's military operation was going as planned. The U.S. aims to send more weapons to Ukraine, in a sign the war is expected to drag on.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1 percent.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has slumped after warning that its profit will get squeezed this financial year due to the tough economic conditions and pressure on consumers alike.

Peers JD Sports, Sainsbury's and Marks and Spencer have also shown notable moves to the downside, while Ocado Group has plunged.

LVMH has also fallen. The luxury goods maker said fashion sales grew by 30 percent in the first quarter, despite a rocky start in the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom shares have moved higher on a Bloomberg report that the German telecommunications company paid $2.4 billion to SoftBank Group Corp. to increase its stake in T-Mobile US Inc.

In economic news, U.K. consumer price inflation advanced to 7.0 percent in March from 6.2 percent in February, the Office for National Statistics said. The rate was forecast to climb to 6.7 percent.

This was the highest annual inflation in the National Statistics series, which began in January 1997. It was also the highest rate in the historic modeled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

After yesterday's report showing a jump in U.S. consumer prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. producer prices also surged in the month of March.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand shot up by 1.4 percent in March after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in February.

Economists had expected producer prices to jump by 1.1 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

With the bigger than expected monthly increase, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to a record high 11.2 percent in March from 10.3 percent in February.

Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices still climbed by 0.9 percent in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February.

The annual rate of growth in core producer prices accelerated to 7.0 percent in March from 6.7 percent in the previous month.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended April 8th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to inch up by 0.9 million barrels after rising by 2.4 million barrels in the previous week.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin due to participate in person on an Economic and Regulatory Outlook panel before the United Community Bank Spring Leadership Conference at 12:30 pm ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Antares Pharma (ATRS) are soaring in pre-market trading after the specialty pharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) for $5.60 per share or approximately $960 million in cash.

Late-stage biopharmaceutical company Sierra Oncology (SRRS) is also seeing substantial pre-market strength after agreeing to be acquired by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $55 per share in cash representing an approximate total equity value of $1.9 billion.

On the other hand, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) may come under pressure after the housewares retailer reported an unexpected fiscal fourth quarter loss.

PayPal (PYPL) is also likely to see initial weakness on news Chief Financial Officer John Rainey is leaving the payments company to join Walmart (WMT) in the same role.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com