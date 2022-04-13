Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production increased at a softer pace in February as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 7.1 percent growth in January, as estimated.

The industrial production volume increased a non-adjusted 4.5 percent yearly in February, as initially estimated.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections rose in February, but the manufacture of transport equipment declined slightly, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.6 percent in February, after a 2.0 percent increase in the preceding month, in line with the initial estimate.

