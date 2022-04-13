New Jersey Readies Facilities For Recreational Cannabis Sales

Senators in New Jersey on Monday gave the go ahead to seven facilities, which are already selling medical marijuana to also arrange for the sale of recreational cannabis. No date as such has been fixed for the sale of recreational cannabis.

The sales could happen in a matter of weeks or more as a specific date was not fixed by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which voted at a remotely held meeting. Three of the facilities, known as alternative treatment centers, are located in the northern part of New Jersey while three are in the south and one is in the central part of the state.

The timing as to when the sales will start is unclear partly because the facilities need to clear a regulatory inspection of their operations and get new licenses.

The New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association, a trade group, which supports alternative treatment centers, believed that recreational retail sales could begin as soon as April-end, said spokesperson Pamela Dollak. However, it could vary by location as each center faces compliance and other restrictions as well.

The sale to general public of recreational cannabis will begin in 13 dispensaries operated by the seven treatment centers across the state.

In order to secure approval, the facilities have agreed that the coming recreational buyers will not stop the access for patients, who are at present using medical marijuana. The facilities said that they would reserve parking spaces for patients and also maintain specific hours for patients only.

There are about 130,000 medical marijuana patients in the state, with an estimated roughly 800,000 potential recreational consumers, and fewer than 800,000 estimated "tourism" consumers, as per the commission.



The vote happens a year after the commission began operating, and a year and a half following voters approving recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.

New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, which has legalized recreational marijuana.

