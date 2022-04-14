Ireland Trade Surplus Rises In February

Ireland's trade surplus increased in February as exports increased amid falling imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 6.14 billion in February from EUR 5.37 billion in January. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 5.29 billion.

Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent monthly in February, while imports decreased 2.5 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 28.0 percent annually in February and imports gained 31.0 percent.

Data showed that exports to Britain increased 21.0 percent yearly in February, while imports from the country grew 84.0 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the residential property price index rose 15.3 percent yearly in February, following a 14.8 percent growth in January.

In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices gained 13.5 percent yearly in February. Excluding Dublin, residential property prices rose 16.8 percent from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, residential property prices rose 0.8 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.

