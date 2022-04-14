South Africa Wholesale Sales Growth Eases In February

South Africa's wholesale trade rose for the fourth straight month in February, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales rose an unadjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 6.9 percent growth in January.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in February, after a 4.8 percent gain in the previous month.

For the three months ended in February, wholesale sales rose 1.8 percent, following a 1.0 percent increase in the previous three months ended in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.