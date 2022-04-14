Slovakia Inflation Accelerates In March

Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 10.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 9.0 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a rate of 10.3 percent.

Prices for food, housing and energy, post and telecommunications, recreation and culture, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, restaurants and hotels, and care increased in March.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 1.6 percent.

The core inflation rose to 9.5 percent in March from 7.9 percent in February. This was in line with initial estimate.

On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose 1.7 percent in March, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had forecast a 2.0 percent rise.

