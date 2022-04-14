Pitbull Announces 2022 North American Tour With Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul

After his successful "I Feel Good Tour" in 2021, Grammy-winning rapper Pitbull aka "Mr Worldwide" has announced a massive 50 plus-date "Can't Stop Us Now" tour.

The "Can't Stop Us Now" tour officially kicks off on July 28 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina. Pitbull will then make stops in cities such as Cincinnati, San Antonio, Houston, Las Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, and Orlando, before wrapping up the trek on October 19 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Pitbull will be joined by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on select dates. Tickets for his 2022 "Can't Stop Us Now" trek go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 15.

"Excited to announce the #CantStopUsNowTour with @TheNewClassic, @duttypaul, and the @SiriusXM Globalization Djs!" Pitbull announced on Instagram.

Can't Stop Us Now Tour Dates:

Thu Jul 28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+

Fri Jul 29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live+

Sat Jul 30 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Tue Aug 02 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion+

Wed Aug 03 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+

Fri Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sat Aug 06 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Tue Aug 09 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center+

Thu Aug 11 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre+

Fri Aug 12 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre+

Sat Aug 13 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage+

Wed Aug 17 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena+

Fri Aug 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

Sun Aug 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena+

Tue Aug 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center+

Wed Aug 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center+

Thu Aug 25 - Highland Park, IL - The Pavilion at Ravinia+

Fri Aug 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

Sun Aug 28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair+

Tue Aug 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena+

Wed Aug 31 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre+

Fri Sep 02 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center+

Sat Sep 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL+

Sun Sep 04 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center+

Thu Sep 08 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino

Fri Sep 09 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center#

Sat Sep 10 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena#

Sun Sep 11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman#

Wed Sep 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater#

Fri Sep 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino#

Sat Sep 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino#

Sun Sep 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion#

Wed Sep 21 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Thu Sep 22 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater#

Sat Sep 24 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center#

Sun Sep 25 - Corning, CA - The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino

Tue Sep 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Thu Sep 29 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena#

Fri Sep 30 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center

Sun Oct 02 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center#

Wed Oct 05 - Fort Worth, TX - DICKIES ARENA#

Thu Oct 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center#

Fri Oct 07 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

Sun Oct 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena#

Tue Oct 11 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena#

Wed Oct 12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena#

Thu Oct 13 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater#

Sat Oct 15 - Ft Myers, FL - Hertz Arena+

Sun Oct 16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center+

Wed Oct 19 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

+With support from Iggy Azalea

#With support from Sean Paul

