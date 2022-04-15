Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Dashboard Confessional have announced a co-headlining summer tour of the U.S. with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

The tour, dubbed the Hello Gone Days tour, kicks off on July 31 in Minneapolis, and concludes on September 7 in Phoenix. The tour will feature support from Armor For Sleep, Cartel and The Juliana Theory on select dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

Dashboard released their most recent album, All the Truth That I Can Tell, in February. McMahon's most recent album is 2018's Upside Down Flowers.

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness tour dates:

07/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

08/02 - Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park ^

08/04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins ^

08/05 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom ^

08/06 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

08/08 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live !^

08/09 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards ^

08/10 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

08/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17- Seaport District NYC ^

08/13 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

08/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center — Skyline Stage ^

08/16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - Outdoors !

08/17 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^

08/19 - Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park !

08/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre !

08/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle !

08/24 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater !

08/26 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom !

08/27 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater !

08/29 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium +

08/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell +

09/01 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

09/02 - Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge +

09/04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +

09/05 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre +

09/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre +

^ with Armor For Sleep

! = with Cartel

+ = with the Juliana Theory

(Photo: Lupe Bustos)

