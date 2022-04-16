Lady A Announce 2022 'Request Line Tour'

Country trio Lady A have announced dates for their unique "Request Line Tour."

Lady A, comprised of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, will kick of the trek on August 13 with a pair of shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. During the tour, the group will play in more intimate venues and invite direct fan participation at the shows.

For the 21-date trek, Lady A will be supported by long-time friend and collaborator Dave Barnes. Lady A's fan club presale starts Tuesday, April 19, while general sale will start Friday, April 22.

"We've been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there's something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes," Haywood said.

He added, "During our Vegas residency our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we're taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year."

Request Line Tour Dates:

8/13/22 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

8/14/22 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

8/19/22 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre

8/20/22 Memphis, TN

8/25/22 Charleston, SC - The Charleston Gaillard Center

8/26/22 Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

8/27/22 Greenville, SC - Peace Center Concert Hall

9/15/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

9/16/22 Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

9/17/22 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

9/22/22 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/23/22 Buffalo, NY - Shea's PAC

9/24/22 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

9/30/22 Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

10/5/22 Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/6/22 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/19/22 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

10/20/22 Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

10/27/22 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

10/28/22 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater

10/29/22 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

