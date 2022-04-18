Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In March

Indonesia's trade surplus rose in March from a year ago, as exports increased faster than imports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to $4.53 billion in March from $1.57 billion a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.89 billion.

In February, the trade surplus was $3.83 billion.

Exports grew 44.36 percent year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a rise of 23.83 percent.

Imports rose 30.85 percent annually in March. Economists had forecast an increase of 18.30 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 29.42 percent and imports rose 32.02 percent in March.

