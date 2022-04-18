India Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates In March

India's wholesale price inflation rose in March after easing in the previous month, preliminary official data showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index rose 14.55 percent year-on-year in March, following a 13.11 percent increase in February. Economists had forecast 13.0 percent inflation. In January, inflation was 13.68 percent.

The food index rose 8.71 percent annually in March, following an 8.47 percent increase in the previous month.

The high rate of inflation in March was primarily due to rise in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, basic metals, etc due to disruption in global supply chain caused by Russia-Ukraine war.

The primary articles inflation rose to 15.54 percent from 13.39 percent in February.

The fuel and power index grew 34.52 percent annually in March, following a 31.5 percent increase in the previous month.

The manufactured products index rose 10.71 percent yearly in March, following a 9.84 percent growth in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale price index increased 2.69 percent in March, following a 0.76 percent rise in the previous month.

