Wall Street Poised To Open Lower

Russia is going ahead with the invasion of Ukraine. Investors are keenly watching the developments.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky in an exclusive interview with CNN said he will not give up territory in the eastern part of the country to end the war.

Existing Home Sales Report, Homebuilder Confidence Report, Housing Starts, and Fed's Beige Book might get special attention this week.

Major corporates such as Bank of America (BAC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), IBM Corp. (IBM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Tesla (TSLA), and American Express (AXP), and Verizon (VZ) are scheduled to report their earnings this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.

Asian shares finished broadly down, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 40.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 46.50 points.

The U.S. major averages were down on Friday. The Dow posted a relatively modest loss, dipping 113.36 points or 0.3 percent to 34,451.23. The Nasdaq plunged 292.51 points or 2.1 percent to 13,351.08, and the S&P 500 slumped 54.00 points or 1.2 percent to 4,392.59.

On the economic front, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 78, while it was up 79 in the prior month.

Six -month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak on the U.S. and monetary policy before the virtual C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics at 4.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.49 percent to close at 3,195.52.

Japanese stocks were down. The Nikkei average fell 1.08 percent to 26,799.71.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 47.21 points or 0.72 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 87.50 points or 0.62 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 35.58 points or 0.47 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 79.80 points or 0.64 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.54 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News