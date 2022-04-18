Ringo Starr Announces Second Leg Of 2022 Tour With All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced the second leg of his 2022 Tour with his All Starr Band, consisting of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.
This is the second leg of tour dates initially planned for 2020.
As previously announced, Ringo will commence the first leg of shows this Spring on May 27 at Casino Rama in Ontario, Canada , and it will conclude on June 26 in Clearwater Florida.
The tour will resume in the Fall on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and end on October 20 in Mexico City.
"It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them!" Ringo said. "How great to start at Casino Rama, where we've begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour."
"I can't wait to see all our fans and until then I'm sending everyone peace and love and see you soon," he added.
While the Spring tour has the All Starrs primarily on the Eastern seaboard, the Fall will see them head West, including shows in British Columbia, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Paso Robles and Los Angeles.
More tour dates for both the Spring and Fall legs will be announced soon, Ringo said.
Ringo Starr 2022 Tour Dates:
05/27 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
05/28 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
05/30 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/02 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theater
06/03 - Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater
06/04 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
06/06 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/07 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/08 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
06/11 - Easton, PA @ State Theater
06/12 - Providence, RI @ PPAC
06/14 - Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/15 - Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/17 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
06/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
06/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
06/21 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
06/24 - St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
06/25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
06/26 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena
09/26 -Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
09/27 — Kingston, Ontario @ Leon's Centre
09/30 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
10/01 — New Buffalo, Mi @ Four Winds Casino
10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
10/04 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
10/05 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre
10/06 — Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre
10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre
10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center
10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
(Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie)
