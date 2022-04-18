Ringo Starr Announces Second Leg Of 2022 Tour With All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced the second leg of his 2022 Tour with his All Starr Band, consisting of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

This is the second leg of tour dates initially planned for 2020.

As previously announced, Ringo will commence the first leg of shows this Spring on May 27 at Casino Rama in Ontario, Canada , and it will conclude on June 26 in Clearwater Florida.

The tour will resume in the Fall on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and end on October 20 in Mexico City.

"It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them!" Ringo said. "How great to start at Casino Rama, where we've begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour."

"I can't wait to see all our fans and until then I'm sending everyone peace and love and see you soon," he added.

While the Spring tour has the All Starrs primarily on the Eastern seaboard, the Fall will see them head West, including shows in British Columbia, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Paso Robles and Los Angeles.

More tour dates for both the Spring and Fall legs will be announced soon, Ringo said.

Ringo Starr 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

05/28 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

05/30 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/02 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theater

06/03 - Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater

06/04 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

06/06 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/07 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/08 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/10 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

06/11 - Easton, PA @ State Theater

06/12 - Providence, RI @ PPAC

06/14 - Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/15 - Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/17 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

06/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

06/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

06/21 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

06/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center

06/24 - St Augustine, FL @ The AMP

06/25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

06/26 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp

09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena

09/26 -Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

09/27 — Kingston, Ontario @ Leon's Centre

09/30 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

10/01 — New Buffalo, Mi @ Four Winds Casino

10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/04 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

10/05 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre

10/06 — Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre

10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre

10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center

10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

(Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News