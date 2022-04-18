RBA Minutes Due On Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its April 5 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.10 percent and signaled a hawkish stance going forward. The bank no longer says it is prepared to be patient, noting that inflation has picked up and a further increase is expected, but growth in labor costs has been below rates that are sustainable.

New Zealand will see March results for the Performance if Services Index from BusinessNZ; in February, the index score was 48.6.

Japan will provide final February figures for industrial production; previously, output was down 0.8 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The benchmark lending rate (3.5 percent), deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and the lending facility rate (4.25 percent) all are expected to be unchanged.

Finally, the in Malaysia are closed on Tuesday for Nuzul Al'Quran and will re-open on Wednesday.

