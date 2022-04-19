Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to surged 28.9 percent on year, slowing from 34.0 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 17.5 percent, easing from 19.1 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit if pegged at 100.8 billion yen following the 668.3 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Japan also will see February results for its tertiary industry index; in January, the index slipped 0.7 percent on month.

Australia will see March results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in February, the index eased 0.2 percent on month.

Taiwan will provide March numbers for export orders; in February, export orders jumped 21.1 percent on year.

China will see updated data for its one-year and five-year loan prime rates; previously, they were 3.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Indonesia will release March figures for loan growth; in February, loans increased 6.33 percent on year.

Economic News

