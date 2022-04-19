Japan Industrial Production Rises More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production rose more than estimated in February, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent monthly in February. In the initial estimate, output rose 0.1 percent.

Shipments remained unchanged monthly in February. In the initial estimate, shipments fell 1.3 percent.

Inventories increased 2.1 percent in February versus a 1.9 percent growth in the initial estimate.

The inventory ratio rose 2.0 percent in December. According to the initial estimate, the inventory ratio gained 3.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.5 percent in February, as estimated.

Capacity utilization increased 1.5 percent monthly in February and rose 0.8 percent from a year ago.

