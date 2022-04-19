Denmark Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In March

Denmark's producer price inflation increased further in March to set a new record, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 35.1 percent year-on-year in March after a 31.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices in energy supply surged 291.9 percent annually in March and those in mining and quarrying gained 159.7 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for water supply fell 0.6 percent.

Domestic market prices gained 62.0 percent annually in March and foreign market prices rose 14.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 3.8 percent in March.

Import prices increased a record 20.3 percent yearly in March after a 17.4 percent climb in the previous month. Prices rose 3.0 percent from a month ago.

