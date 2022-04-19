Wall Street Might Open Broadly Lower

Earnings reports might be the focus on Tuesday. The battle in Ukraine is now on an offensive mode as Russia continues with the bombing in the Mariupol area.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 21.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday's session modestly lower. The Dow slipped 39.54 points or 0.1 percent to 34,411.69, the Nasdaq dipped 18.72 points or 0.1 percent to 13,332.36, and the S&P 500 edged down 0.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,391.69.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Department's Housing Starts and Permits data for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.750 million, while it was up $1.769 million in the prior month.

The 52-week Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at the Economic Club of New York at 12.05 pm ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will give Roslien Distinguished Lecture, Pandemic Economics at an event hosted by Luther College at 8.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares fluctuated before ending marginally lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 2.28 percent to 21,027,76.

Japan's Nikkei index gained 0.69 percent to settle at 26,985.09.

Australian finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.56 percent to 7,565.20.

European shares are trading in a negative tone. CAC 40 of France is declining 74.84 points or 1.14 percent. DAX of Germany is losing 106.81 points or 0.75 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 29.02 points or 0.38 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 218.54 points or 1.76 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.07 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News