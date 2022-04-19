Portugal Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In March

Portugal's producer prices continued to increase at strong rates in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 26.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 20.9 percent rise in February.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 13.4 percent yearly in March, following an 12.2 percent gain in the previous month.

Prices for energy surged 82.4 percent annually in March. Prices for intermediate goods grew 20.3 percent and those for investment goods rose 3.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 6.2 percent in March, following a 2.7 percent rise in the prior month.

In the first quarter, producer prices rose 21.7 percent annually, following an 18.4 percent growth in the fourth quarter.

Economic News

