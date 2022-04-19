Greece Industrial Turnover Growth Eases In February

Greece's industrial turnover grew at a softer pace in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

Industrial turnover increased 33.8 percent yearly in February, after a 36.0 percent growth in January.

Turnover for manufacturing grew 34.0 percent annually in February and those for mining and quarrying gained 20.5 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, turnover for energy gained 55.8 percent yearly in February. Turnover for intermediate goods and capital goods rose 41.5 percent and 19.4 percent, respectively.

Turnover for consumer durable gained 30.2 percent and those for consumer non-durable increased by 15.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial turnover grew 14.4 percent in February.

