South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The South Korea stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,720-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on continued optimism for earnings. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and now tech shares are expected to lead the Asian markets higher.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and chemical companies.

For the day, the index advanced 25.68 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 2,718.89 after trading between 2,705.32 and 2,723.98. Volume was 1.23 billion shares worth 9.62 trillion won. There were 605 gainers and 248 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.25 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.17 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.93 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 0.90 percent, LG Energy Solution added 0.58 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.21 percent, Naver jumped 1.79 percent, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance increased 0.30 percent, LG Chem gained 0.60 percent, Lotte Chemical was up 1.30 percent, S-Oil tumbled 2.33 percent, SK Innovation rallied 1.86 percent, POSCO spiked 1.94 percent, Korea Shipbuilding surged 3.73 percent, SK Telecom improved 1.00 percent, KEPCO lost 0.69 percent, Hyundai Motor strengthened 1.40 percent, Kia Motors dipped 0.13 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending sharply higher.

The Dow surged 499.51 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 34,911.20, while the NASDAQ soared 287.30 points or 2.15 percent to end at 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.52 points or 1.61 percent to close at 4,462.21.

The rally on Wall Street reflected largely upbeat earnings news from companies like Hasbro (HAS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), although insurance giant Travelers (TRV) moved sharply lower despite earnings that beat estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction saw modest growth in March, while building permits also unexpectedly bounced higher.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.

