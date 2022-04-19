Thai Stock Market May See Additional Support On Wednesday

The Thai stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled nearly 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,675-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on continued optimism for earnings. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and now tech shares are expected to lead the Asian markets higher.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed performance from the financial sector.

For the day, the index picked up 7.56 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 1,675.62 after trading between 1,673.91 and 1,681.75. Volume was 23.512 billion shares worth 74.313 billion baht. There were 928 gainers and 758 decliners, with 530 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tanked 2.71 percent, while Banpu soared 3.57 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.12 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical strengthened 1.94 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.60 percent, CP All Public gained 0.75 percent, Energy Absolute rose 0.28 percent, IRPC added 0.57 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.33 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.75 percent, PTT Oil & Retail increased 0.40 percent, PTT perked 1.34 percent, PTT Exploration and Production improved 1.34 percent, PTT Global Chemical gathered 1.02 percent, SCG Packaging was up 0.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plummeted 16.48 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 0.28 percent, True Corporation rallied 1.23 percent and TTB Bank, Thailand Airport, Asset World, BTS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Gulf and Krung Thai Card were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending sharply higher.

The Dow surged 499.51 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 34,911.20, while the NASDAQ soared 287.30 points or 2.15 percent to end at 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.52 points or 1.61 percent to close at 4,462.21.

The rally on Wall Street reflected largely upbeat earnings news from companies like Hasbro (HAS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), although insurance giant Travelers (TRV) moved sharply lower despite earnings that beat estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction saw modest growth in March, while building permits also unexpectedly bounced higher.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.

