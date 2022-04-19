China Stock Market Expected To Snap Losing Streak

The China stock market has ended lower in three straight sessions, giving away more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,200-point plateau although it's likely to find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on continued optimism for earnings. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and now tech shares are expected to lead the Asian markets higher.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the insurance companies, gains from the oil and resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index dipped 1.5 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 3,194.03 after trading between 3,174.71 and 3,207.83. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 2.24 points or 0.11 percent to end at 2,020.28.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.21 percent, while Bank of China gathered 0.93 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.33 percent, China Merchants Bank plunged 2.97 percent, Bank of Communications jumped 1.58 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.88 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1,19 percent, Jiangxi Copper strengthened 1.62 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) rallied 2.15 percent, Yankuang Energy surged 8.28 percent, PetroChina accelerated 3.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.63 percent, Huaneng Power sank 0.74 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 2.77 percent, Gemdale improved 0.76 percent, Poly Developments eased 0.05 percent, China Vanke gained 0.63 percent, China Fortune Land climbed 1.46 percent and Beijing Capital advanced 0.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending sharply higher.

The Dow surged 499.51 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 34,911.20, while the NASDAQ soared 287.30 points or 2.15 percent to end at 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.52 points or 1.61 percent to close at 4,462.21.

The rally on Wall Street reflected largely upbeat earnings news from companies like Hasbro (HAS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), although insurance giant Travelers (TRV) moved sharply lower despite earnings that beat estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction saw modest growth in March, while building permits also unexpectedly bounced higher.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see updated data for its one-year and five-year loan prime rates later this morning; previously, they were 3.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

