Rebound Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 300 points or 1.4 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 21,025-point plateau although it's tipped to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on continued optimism for earnings. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and now tech shares are expected to lead the Asian markets higher.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, stocks and properties.

For the day, the index tumbled 490.32 points or 2.28 percent to finish at 21,027.76 after trading between 20,896.43 and 21,191.80.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies shed 1.76 percent, while Alibaba Group retreated 4.19 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 6.04 percent, ANTA Sports declined 5.21 percent, China Life Insurance lost 1.48 percent, China Mengniu Dairy weakened 3.70 percent, China Resources Land stumbled 3.81 percent, CITIC and Lenovo Group both dipped 1.03 percent, CNOOC gained 0.69 percent, Country Garden tumbled 5.56 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slumped 2.82 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 1.41 percent, Hang Lung Properties sank 2.24 percent, Henderson Land dropped 2.07 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 1.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was down 0.63 percent, Li Ning plummeted 7.27 percent, Meituan tanked 5.93 percent, New World Development eased 0.31 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.72 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skidded 3.53 percent, WuXi Biologics surrendered 5.27 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and CK Infrastructure were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending sharply higher.

The Dow surged 499.51 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 34,911.20, while the NASDAQ soared 287.30 points or 2.15 percent to end at 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.52 points or 1.61 percent to close at 4,462.21.

The rally on Wall Street reflected largely upbeat earnings news from companies like Hasbro (HAS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), although insurance giant Travelers (TRV) moved sharply lower despite earnings that beat estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new residential construction saw modest growth in March, while building permits also unexpectedly bounced higher.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.

