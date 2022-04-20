New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release Q1 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to rise 2.0 percent on quarter and 7.1 percent on year, accelerating from 1.4 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia will see March figures for retail sales; in February, sales were up 1.8 percent on month.

Hong Kong will provide March numbers for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 4.5 percent.

Economic News

