European Economics Preview: Europe New Car Registrations Data Due

Passenger car registrations data from Europe is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe new car sales data for March. Sales had decreased 6.7 percent from the last year in February.

In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany's producer prices for March. Producer price inflation is seen at 28.2 percent versus 25.9 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, producer price figures are due from the Czech Republic.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for February. The deficit had totaled EUR 5.05 billion in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue eurozone industrial production and external trade figures. Economists expect industrial output to grow 0.7 percent on month in February after staying flat in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.