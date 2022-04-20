logo
Breaking News
  

Avient Q1 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates; To Buy Royal DSM's Arm For $1.48 Bln

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Avient Corporation (AVNT), a maker of polymer materials, on Wednesday posted a rise in income for the first quarter, amidst a rise in sales and a decline in expenses. Excluding items, the firm's earnings beat the Street view. In addition, the company has reiterated earnings guidance for the fiscal 2022.

Separately, the Ohio-headquartered firm said it has inked a deal with Royal DSM to buy the DSM Protective Materials business for $1.485 billion. The acquisition is also includes the ultra-lightweight specialty fiber brand- Dyneema.

The company also said it is mulling sale of its Avient Distribution business.

For the first three-month period of 2022, the company reported a net income of $84.5 million or $0.91 per share, higher than $79.7 million or $0.86 per share, reported for the same period a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings increased by 11 percent to $0.99, from last year's $0.89.

Eight analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were estimating the firm to report earnings per share at $0.95. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Selling and administrative expense was declined to $165.1 million, versus $182 million, reported for the same period of 2021.

Owing to a firm demand, the company posted an operating profit of $128.6 million as against $120.4 million, on year-on-year basis, whereas it reported an EBITDA of $165.8 million, compared with $159 million.

The polymer firm generated sales $1.29 billion, higher than $1.16 billion of last year.

For the second quarter, the company expects an adjusted EPS of $0.92. Analysts', on average, expect the company to report an adjusted EPS of $0.98.

For the fiscal 2022, the Group projects adjusted EPS at $3.50. Analysts', on average, expect the company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.51.

Avient has also announced that it has signed a deal with Royal DSM to buy the DSM Protective Materials business for $1.485 billion.

Excluding intangible amortization, the firm said the acquisition will be immediately accretive to EPS, adding around $0.35 per share on a pro forma basis for 2022.

Robert Patterson, CEO of Avient, said: "The addition of the Dyneema portfolio will raise Avient's material offerings to the highest levels on the performance spectrum of composites and engineered fibers."

For the fiscal 2022, the sales of Dyneema business are estimated to be at approximately $415 million, whereas EBITDA is projected at around $130 million.

The company is financing the acquisition with the support of Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan.

The business, to be acquired by Avient includes six production facilities, four research and development centers and around 1,000 employees located around the world.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
European Economics Preview: Europe New Car Registrations Data Due
Passenger car registrations data from Europe is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe new car sales data for March. Sales had decreased 6.7 percent from the last year in February.
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher Following Recent Weakness
Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, regaining ground following recent weakness. The major averages initially showed a lack of direction but climbed firmly into positive territory as the day progressed.
NRF Urges Visa And Mastercard To Cancel Credit Card Swipe Fee Increases
The National Retail Federation (NRF) has joined bipartisan U.S. lawmakers in calling for Mastercard Inc. (MA) and Visa Inc. (V) to cancel their planned credit card swipe fee increases, which are scheduled to take effect later this month. NRF cited a letter from both Republican and Democratic members...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap