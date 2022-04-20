Initial Cues Suggest Wall Street To Open Modestly Higher

Donbas region, Mariupol, and eastern areas in Ukraine are facing heavy bombardments as Russia is trying to advance.



The Beige Book and other economic announcements will be the focus on Wednesday. Earnings reports from major corporates such as IBM Corp. (IBM) and Netflix (NFLX) might get special attention.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading on a positive note.



Early trends on the day project that Wall Street might open modestly higher.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 54.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 11.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Tuesday near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 499.51 points or 1.5 percent to 34,911.20, the Nasdaq spiked 287.30 points or 2.2 percent to 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 surged 70.52 points or 1.6 percent to 4,462.21.

On the economic front, the National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.860 million, while it was up 6.020 million in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 9.4 million barrels, and the Gasoline Inventories were down 3.6 million barrels.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Beige Book published two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, is expected at 2.00 pm ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak before the Center for Business and Economic Research CBER Mid-Year Outlook at 10.30 am ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak before the Peterson Institute for International Economics Macro Week 2022 at 11.30 am ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate virtually before the Penn Institute for Urban Research at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.35 percent to 3,151.05.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.4 percent to 20,944.67.

Japan's Nikkei index climbed 0.86 percent to 27,217.85.

Australian ended on a flat note. ASX All Ordinaries were up 1.70 points or 0.02 percent at 7869.60.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 74.03 points or 1.15 percent. The German DAX is adding 142.89 points or 1.01percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 9.83 points or 0.95 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 8.55 points or 0.07 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.57 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News