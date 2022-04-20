Upbeat Earnings News May Contribute To Continued Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks poised to extend the rally seen over the course of the previous session.

A largely positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies may contribute to continued strength on Wall Street.

Shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) are seeing notable pre-market strength after the tech giant reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble (PG) is also likely to move to the upside after reporting better than expected first quarter results and raising its full-year sales guidance.

On the other hand, shares of Netflix (NFLX) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the streaming giant reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book this afternoon.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, may provide additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, regaining ground following recent weakness. The major averages initially showed a lack of direction but climbed firmly into positive territory as the day progressed.

The major averages reached new highs in the final hour of trading, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 499.51 points or 1.5 percent to 34,911.20, the Nasdaq spiked 287.30 points or 2.2 percent to 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 surged 70.52 points or 1.6 percent to 4,462.21.

The rally on Wall Street may partly have reflected bargain hunting after the modest drop seen on Monday dragged the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 down to their lowest closing levels in a month.

Traders also reacted positively to some of the latest earnings news, with Hasbro (HAS) posting a strong gain after the toy maker reported first quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates but raised its full-year profit forecast.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also showed a strong move to the upside after the healthcare giant reported better than expected first quarter earnings. Traders seemed to shrug off J&J's lower full-year guidance.

On the other hand, insurance giant Travelers (TRV) moved sharply lower despite reporting earnings that beat analyst estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new residential construction expectedly saw modest growth in the month of March.

The report showed housing starts rose by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.793 million in March after spiking by 6.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.788 million in February.

The uptick surprised economists, who had expected housing starts to fall by 1.4 percent to a rate of 1.745 million from the 1.769 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also climbed by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.873 million in March after slumping by 1.6 to a revised rate of 1.865 million in February.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected tumble by 1.8 percent to a rate of 1.825 million from the 1.859 million originally reported for the previous month.

Housing stocks moved sharply higher following the upbeat housing starts data, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3.4 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among airline stocks, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 3.2 percent to its best closing level in almost two months.

The rally by airline stocks came after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation.

Retail stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, resulting in a 2.8 percent jump by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index.

Financial, semiconductor and commercial real estate stocks also moved notably higher, while gold and oil service stocks bucked the uptrend amid sharp declines by the prices of the associated commodities.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.11 to $103.67 a barrel after plunging $5.65 to $102.56 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,951.40, down $7.60 compared to the previous session's close of $1,959. On Tuesday, gold tumbled $27.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 128.01 yen compared to the 128.91 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0826 compared to yesterday's $1.0788.

Asia

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as bond yields continued to rise and China held key interest rates for corporate and household loans steady despite COVID and Ukraine woes.

Hawkish comments from more Fed officials and Netflix Inc.'s slump in after-hours trading on Wall Street due to lower-than-expected subscriber numbers also kept investors on edge.

Shares of the U.S.-based streaming service plunged 26 percent in after-hours trading after its quarterly subscriber loss.

China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.4 percent to 3,151.05, with growth and Shanghai lockdown concerns weighing on sentiment. Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes today as anti-virus controls that shut down China's biggest city eased.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 percent to 20,944.67 amid disappointment over China not cutting lending rates.

Japan's Nikkei Index climbed 0.9 percent to 27,217.85 after data showed that exports grew 14.7 percent year-on-year and imports grew an annual 31.2 percent in March.

The deficit of 412 billion yen ($3.2 billion) for March was lower than the previous month's 670 billion yen but was quadruple analysts' estimates.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing surged 2.5 percent, and investor SoftBank Group rose 1.4 percent.

Automakers Honda, Toyota and Nissan soared 4-5 percent on a weaker yen, while chip-related stocks such as Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings fell 1-2 percent.

Australian ended on a flat note, as gains in the healthcare sector offset losses across the mining and energy sectors.

Private hospital operator Ramsay Health soared over 24 percent after it received a $20 billion bid from a consortium led by private equity giant KKR.

Seoul stocks recovered from an early slide to end on a flat note as investors remained wary of uncertainties over U.S. monetary policy and stagflation.

Europe

European stocks have advanced on Wednesday, as a spate of strong corporate results helped outweigh worries over the Ukraine war, slowing growth and expectations of aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Investors also shrugged off data showing that German producer prices rose 30.9 percent year-on-year in March, reflecting the effects of the Ukraine conflict for the first time.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.4 percent.

CRH has jumped after the building materials supplier said it expects sales and earnings margins to grow over the first half of 2022.

Engineering firm Senior Plc has also moved to the upside after reporting a first quarter performance in line with expectations.

Heineken NV has also surged. The world's second-largest brewer stuck to its 2022 profit margin forecast after delivering first quarter beer sales ahead of estimates.

ASML Holding NV has also spiked. The semiconductor equipment maker said demand for its chip-making machines outstripped supply in the second quarter.

Automakers are also rising, with Renault and Volkswagen posting strong gains despite Europe's passenger car registrations declining again in March.

German specialty chemicals company Lanxess has also risen after saying it expects a significant rise in first quarter core profit and sales.

Danone has also soared after the French food group reported its fastest sales growth in seven years. Meanwhile, speculation was rife that rival Lactalis may be interested in buying its businesses.

Meanwhile, miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore has moved to the downside as base metals prices decline.

Centamin has also come under pressure after reporting a decrease in first quarter gold production.

Credit Suisse has also dropped. The Swiss bank expects a first quarter net loss after increasing legal provisions.

U.S. Economic Reports

The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of March at 10 am ET.

Existing home sales are expected to tumble by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.80 million in March after plunging by 7.2 percent to a rate of 6.02 million in February.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended April 15th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to increase by 2.5 million barrels after surging by 9.4 million barrels in the previous week.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is also scheduled to speak before the Center for Business and Economic Research CBER Mid-Year Outlook at 10:30 am ET.

At 11:30 am ET, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is due to speak on current economic events and monetary policy before the Peterson Institute for International Economics Macro Week 2022.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.

Also at 1 pm ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is due to participate in a virtual moderated conversation on Equity in Urban Development before the Penn Institute for Urban Research.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, at 2 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of M&T Bank (MTB) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the bank reported first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Health insurer Anthem (ANTM) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected first quarter results.

On the other hand, shares of Baker Hughes (BKR) may come under pressure after the oilfield services company reported first quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.

Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) may also move to the downside after the FDA sent a rejection letter in response to a new drug application for the company's schizophrenia treatment.

