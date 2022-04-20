Cryptos Cling To The Flat-line; Bitcoin Drops After Breaching $42k

Cryptocurrencies are currently close to the flat-line with market capitalization hovering around $1.92 trillion. The status quo in market cap comes amidst the modest uptick in stocks worldwide and the half a percent drop in the Dollar Index. Traded volume in the past 24 hours aggregated to $91.3 billion. Bitcoin dropped after rising above the $42k level.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded between $41,235.66 and $42,126.30 in the past 24 hours and has increased the market capitalization dominance to 41.1 percent. At Bitcoin's current price of $41,610.05, close to 62 percent of the holders are in the money. BTC's traded volume of $27.6 billion constitutes 30 percent of the aggregate crypto market volume.

2nd ranked Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $3,103.93, after oscillating between $3,074.19 and $3,157.89 in the past 24 hours. 72 percent of ETH holders are in profits at Ethereum's current price. Close to 16 percent or $14.91 billion of the 24-hour crypto market volume is attributed to Ether.

4th ranked BNB(BNB) has moved half a percent higher in the past 24 hours.

6th ranked XRP(XRP) has fallen 2.5 percent from the levels a day ago. In the protracted legal battle between the U.S.SEC and San Francisco-based fintech firm Ripple Labs, the creator of the XRP cryptocurrency, the court had on Tuesday denied Ripple's motion to disregard an expert report. The report had stated that the crypto firm was technically able to manipulate XRP's price.

7th ranked Solana (SOL) has gained around a percent, whereas 8th ranked Terra (LUNA) has add 3.5 percent to its traded price. LUNA's weekly gain of more than 11 percent is the best among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

9th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 1.5 percent. 10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) dropped almost a percent.

Polkadot (DOT) strengthened almost 3.5 percent and advanced to the 11th rank, whereas Dogecoin (DOGE), slipped to 12th rank, supported by a far lower gain of 0.60 percent.



15th ranked meme-token SHIBA INU (SHIB) is down 1 percent on an overnight basis and 5 percent on a weekly basis. SHIB is the only crypto among the top 20 cryptos (excluding stablecoins) that is trading with a more than 1 percent weekly decline.

33rd ranked ApeCoin (APE) of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem soared more than 24 percent overnight amidst rumors of metaverse land sale by Yuga Labs, the creators of the BAYC.

The recent Global Financial Stability Report released by the International Monetary Fund acknowledges that fintech i.e., the technological innovation in financial activities can reduce costs and frictions, increase efficiency and competition, and broaden access to financial services.

Decentralized finance (DeFi), the report adds, has taken innovation to a new level, and is increasingly interconnected with traditional financial intermediaries. Though its market size is still relatively small, IMF is concerned that unregulated DeFi poses market, liquidity, and cyber risks, against a backdrop of legal uncertainties. The absence of centralized entities governing DeFi is also cited as a challenge for effective regulation and supervision. (DeFi market capitalization is currently at $154 billion, enjoying a crypto market dominance of 7.99 percent.)

The IMF report rightly opines that regulation should focus on elements of the crypto ecosystem that enable DeFi, such as stablecoin issuers and centralized exchanges. IMF believes that authorities should also encourage DeFi platforms to be subject to robust governance schemes, including industry codes and self-regulatory organizations.

